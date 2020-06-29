Worldwide slowdown in fishing unlikely to save rare species

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The amount of commercial fishing worldwide has dipped since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but scientists and conservation experts say it’s unclear if the slowdown will help jeopardized species of marine life to recover. The hours logged by fishermen at sea fell by nearly 10% around the world after the March 11 declaration of a pandemic, and in some hard-hit countries such as China, fishing completely stopped. The fishing slowdown has also spurred questions about food security, ocean management and global trade.