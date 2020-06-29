Virus pushes millions into hunger; UN seeks more food funds

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Millions of people have been pushed into hunger by the new coronavirus, said the United Nations World Food Program. The agency has appealed for nearly $5 billion to help feed the growing numbers in poor and middle-income countries. To tackle the rising tide of hunger, WFP is undertaking the biggest humanitarian response in its history, aiming to assist 138 million people, up from from a previous record of 97 million in 2019. It says sustained funding is needed to support its work in 83 countries, to provide food to the most vulnerable and to support governments working to curb the spread of COVID-19.