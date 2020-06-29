Israeli leaders at odds over West Bank annexation plan

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s top two leaders appear to be feuding over the timing of the country’s planned annexation of occupied West Bank land, complicating the task of American officials who are in Jerusalem trying to finalize a plan. The comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister, Benny Gantz, exposed a growing rift just weeks after their coalition government was sworn into office. It also raised questions about the viability of Netanyahu’s annexation plan. Netanyahu has said he would like to begin annexing West Bank land as soon as this week. But Gantz said Monday annexation “will wait” while the country grapples with the coronavirus crisis.