UK city of Leicester sees lockdown tightened on virus spike

LONDON (AP) — The British government is reimposing lockdown restrictions in the central England city of Leicester after a spike in coronavirus infections, including the closure of shops that don’t sell essential goods and schools. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told lawmakers late Monday after a series of meetings, including one chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that the government had to take “difficult but important decisions” for the benefit of Leicester’s population, which has consistently grown over the past decade or so and is now believed to number around 400,000. The re-imposition of lockdown restrictions for Leicester — the biggest taken by the government — went further than had been anticipated.