Trump campaign sues over mail-in drop-off sites for ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and Republican allies are suing to force changes to how Pennsylvania collects and counts mail-in ballots under revamped rules. The federal lawsuit filed Monday in Pittsburgh claims that as voters jumped to make use of the greatly broadened eligibility for mail-in ballots during the June 2 primary, practices and procedures by elections officials ran afoul of state law and the state and federal constitutions. The defendants include Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat. She is declining to comment. The lawsuit addresses drop-off sites for mail-in ballots as well as poll watcher rules.