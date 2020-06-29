Pakistani police: Gunmen attack stock exchange in Karachi

Pakistani police: Gunmen attack stock exchange in KarachiNew
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say an unknown number of gunmen have attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the southern port city of Karachi, the country’s financial center. A police official at the scene says gunmen opened fire at the entrance and have entered the stock exchange grounds in the attack on Monday morning. It wasn’t immediately known how many gunmen are involved and whether they have been able to enter the building itself.