One year later, watchdogs criticize Mexico’s National Guard

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Government watchdogs say one year after it began operations, Mexico’s National Guard remains at best an enigma lacking in transparency and at worst a clever political cover to keep the country’s military in a leading domestic security role. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador campaigned against the continued work of the army and navy in a policing role they were never intended or trained to perform. López Obrador bet his security strategy on a new force that would draw on the resources of the military, but be civilian in nature. Mexico’s Common Cause, the National Guard Observatory and Mexico United Against Crime condemned the National Guard Monday as “a military body and direct extension of the Armed Forces.”