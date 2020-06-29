 Skip to Content

Multiple power outages in Dunn County

(WQOW) - Residents in Dunn County are waking up Monday morning to multiple power outages across the area.

Xcel energy is reporting that more than 200 customers are dealing with outages in the city of Menomonie. North of that in Wheeler, about 90 customers are impacted there.

Dunn County is under a Flood Warning until 12:30 p.m. The area has been hit with major rain and flooding since the early morning hours. There is no indication as to how long the outages will last.

