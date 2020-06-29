Meet Ramone

Ramone is a special fellow.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association is looking for a home for him that will take on his medical needs and give him the best life has to offer for as long as this may be.

He was found roaming the streets of Eau claire.

Animal control took him to a vet right away because of an alarming wound.

He does have a perforated ulcer. He is 9 years old and is responding well to medication that has helped as well as antibiotics.

His foster home says he is a very chill little guy that loves being a part of the pack.

He is a happy dude that deserves a loving family.