Liz Weston: Some taxpayers face a desperate wait for refunds

Many people look forward to a tax refund as a way to boost savings or pay down debt. But for others, it’s a matter of survival. One survey of low- and moderate-income filers found that more than half needed their refunds for bills, rent, groceries and other everyday expenses. Medical spending jumps in the weeks after refunds hit accounts, as people attend to postponed care and deferred bills. But this year, millions of refunds have been delayed by IRS office closures and a pivot to sending pandemic relief payments. Distressed taxpayers have little recourse other than calling the IRS or a Taxpayer Advocate Service office.