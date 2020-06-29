Full Interview: Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton discusses protest impacts

We continue our Hometown Conversations with Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton to discuss the impact protesting can make on both the local and global level.

News 18's Katie Phernetton asked her if the protests we have been seeing since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis can compare to protests seen in the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. She also tells the history of some laws used to segregate Eau Claire from "non-whites" that included German immigrants.