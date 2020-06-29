French, German leaders meet in Berlin to talk EU recovery

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with France’s President Emmanuel Macron for talks as Germany prepares to take over the European Union presidency. The start of the six-month rotating presidency comes as the 27-nation bloc faces the massive challenge of trying to get economies back on track and restore freedom of movement between countries while not sparking a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the upcoming plans for the German EU presidency, the two leaders were expected to talk Monday about multiple other issues, including relations with China, the U.S. and migration policy.