Former Colby school employee sentenced in embezzlement case

Clark County (WQOW) - A former Clark County school staffer accused of using school district money to pay her own bills will spend three years on probation.

Judge Lindsey Brunette handed down that sentence last week for Lisa Steen.

She worked in the accounts payable department at Colby High School and was accused of running up more than $7,000 in personal bills on the school district credit card.

Steen was also accused of changing one of her child's grades on school computers so that students could get more scholarship money from a college.

The judge ordered Steen to repay the money, do a week of community service and write an apology to the school district.