Flood Warning from MON 7:40 AM CDT until MON 12:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Saint Croix County

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Dunn County in west central Wisconsin…

Pierce County in west central Wisconsin…

Southeastern St. Croix County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1230 PM CDT.

* At 740 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in areas

near Baldwin, Hammond, and Woodville Wisconsin due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 4 and 8

inches of rain have fallen.

* Flooded and washed out roads, along with flooded creeks, streams,

urban areas, and low lying areas expected to continue this morning.

* Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Menomonie, Ellsworth, Woodville, Colfax, Boyceville, Elmwood, Plum

City, Bay City, Knapp, Wheeler, Ridgeland, El Paso, Weston, Sand

Creek, Diamond Bluff, Downing, Wilson, Hersey, Downsville and

Cedar Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&