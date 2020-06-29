Flash Flood Warning until MON 5:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARRON, NORTHWESTERN DUNN, NORTHWESTERN

PIERCE AND CENTRAL ST. CROIX COUNTIES…

At 307 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

Several roads are flooded and one was washed out near Baldwin.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

River Falls, Prescott, Afton, Baldwin, Hammond, Roberts,

Woodville, Glenwood City, Prairie Farm, Ridgeland, Forest,

Emerald, Arland, Cylon, Downing, Connorsville, Reeve, Kinnickinnic

State Park and Afton State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS