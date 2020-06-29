Ferries collide in Bangladesh river, at least 28 dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Officials say a ferry carrying about 100 passengers has capsized after being hit by a larger boat in a Bangladeshi river, killing at least 28 people. It isn’t clear how many people were able to swim to safety or are still missing. Rescuers including firefighters and coast guard and navy personnel are continuing to search the river. Officials say the victims include three children. They say the Morning Bird ferry was traveling on the Buriganga River wen it was hit by the larger ferry and capsized. They say the second ferry left the scene after the accident.