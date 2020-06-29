Eau Claire police find more “homemade spike strips” on roadways

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Police Department is alerting motorists of "homemade spike strips" being placed on city roads.

Police say they received reports on June 25 and 26 of what looked to be intentionally placed spike strips in multiple locations in Eau Claire; near Menomonie St. and Clairemont Ave., Menomonie St. and Ferry St., and Fifth Ave. and Hudson St.

"They're described as 2x4 boards with 20-25 nails in some of them," said Josh Miller, public information officer for the Eau Claire Police Department. "They had been intentionally spaced out on the board and put in the road."

The police department has not determined who placed the spike strips or why they were in the roads.

Miller says anyone who is found placing them could receive a criminal damage charge, and potentially further charges if the spike strip were to cause an injury. Luckily, no injuries were reported and no motorists were found to have run over the spikes in these instances.

Officers say if you see a potential spike strip in the road, safely avoid it as best as you can, and call the police to have it removed.