Distancing from Trump? Some Republicans step up critiques

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than three years, President Donald Trump instilled such fear in the Republican Party’s leaders that most kept criticism of his turbulent leadership or inconsistent politics to themselves, but that’s beginning to change. Some GOP loyalists are distancing themselves from Trump’s handling of the pandemic and race relations. The anxiety from within Trump’s own party is remarkably similar to the concern that defined his first presidential campaign. Yet there is growing belief within Trump’s inner circle that the president is losing the contest against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. And they fear that time is beginning to run out to change the trajectory of the race.