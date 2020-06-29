Dems push campaign-season health care bill toward House OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are pushing an election-year package expanding “Obamacare” coverage toward House passage. The measure is doomed because it will never see the light of day in the Republican-run Senate. The White House has threatened that President Donald Trump would veto it anyway. But the bill’s significance is more political than legislative. It comes during a coronavirus pandemic that’s elevated peoples’ health concerns and that has resulted in millions losing employer-provided health insurance. Debate also comes as Trump has asked the Supreme Court to declare the health care law unconstitutional. The battle highlights how health care will be a major 2020 campaign issue.