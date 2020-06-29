Alleged Golden State Killer to plead guilty to murders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former police officer who terrorized the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and evade capture for decades says he will plead guilty to murder and admit dozens of sex assaults. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. said Monday he will plead guilty to the charges in a plea deal to avoid the death penalty. The frail-looking 74-year-old spoke in hushed, raspy voice acknowledging the crimes attributed to the Golden State Killer. He was arrested in 2018 after authorities used DNA to track him through a popular genealogy website.