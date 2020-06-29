BREAKING: One killed in Baldwin flooding

St Croix County (WQOW) - Flooding in St. Croix County has turned fatal.

According to Jeff Klatt with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office tells News 18 one person has died in the flooding.

Klatt says Gary Parent, 70, from Emerald, Wisconsin was west on Highway E when he drove into a flooded area and entered the ditch.

His van filled with water and was submerged.

He was rescued and taken to Western Wisconsin Health where he was pronounced dead.

According to Klatt, United Fire and Rescue was already in the area rescuing several others who had cars submerged in water.

