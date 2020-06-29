World shares slide as virus fears cloud outlook for recovery

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares have edged lower, tracking losses on Wall Street as rising virus cases lead some U.S. states to backtrack on pandemic reopenings. Markets fell in Paris, London and across Asia on Monday. Rising numbers of newly confirmed coronavirus cases are clouding prospects for a swift recovery driven by reopening businesses. India reported more than 20,000 new cases, while officials in Australia and South Korea warned that outbreaks in those countries could take off. In the U.S., Texas and Florida are among the states, mainly in the West and South, that are reimposing restrictions to contain the pandemic.