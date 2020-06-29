As French Greens notch gains, Macron renews his green agenda

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron, who once declared “Make The Planet Great Again” but whose climate agenda got knocked off course by persistent street protests, is under new pressure to fight climate change after the Green Party did well in Sunday’s local elections.France’s Green party and its left-wing allies made significant gains in the second and decisive round, capturing cities such as Lyon, Strasbourg and Besançon.To show he is taking the gains seriously, Macron is meeting Monday with a citizens’ group that he convened earlier this year in response to criticism that he wasn’t doing enough on the climate.