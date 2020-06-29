Administration skips hearing on violence against protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Park Police has refused to appear to answer lawmakers’ questions on violence against demonstrators and journalists outside the White House. Park Police acting chief Gregory Monahan wrote lawmakers on Monday he couldn’t talk to them as long as the federal force remains on highest alert for protests and attacks against monuments. Democratic lawmakers say the Trump administration is failing to provide evidence that its clubbing and punching of protesters was justified. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, meanwhile, says President Donald Trump is defending “law and order” against what she called “anarchists.”