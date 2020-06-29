A quiet Israeli ex-general emerges as new foil to Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — After 32 years in the Israeli Air Force, retired Brig. Gen. Amir Haskel wasn’t looking to politics. But as his prime minister became further enmeshed in corruption, he felt he could no longer stay silent. So, he picked up a sign and took to the streets in an individual act of protest. Now, after his highly-publicized weekend arrest during a peaceful demonstration, he has emerged as the leader of a growing grassroots movement demanding that Benjamin Netanyahu step down. The prime minister is currently facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in connection to a series of scandals involving billionaire friends and questionable regulatory practices.