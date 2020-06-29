4 ex-officers due back in court in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court for a hearing that could deal with bail amounts and other issues. Monday’s is the second pretrial hearing for the men, who were fired after Floyd’s May 25 death. Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, while Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. Floyd died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. The defendants have not entered pleas. Chauvin’s attorney has not commented publicly, while other attorneys have sought to minimize their clients’ roles in Floyd’s death, which sparked worldwide protests.