TORNADO WATCH issued for parts of Western Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has extended the Tornado Watch to include Pierce, Pepin, and Buffalo Counties until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Now is the time to prepare your shelter and be ready to move to shelter on a moment’s notice. These storms and threats can develop quickly.

If a tornado warning is issued: cars, campers, and mobile homes are never safe. Go inside a well built, sturdy building. The safest spot will always be on the lowest floor, preferably underground in a basement. On the lowest floor, put as many walls between you and the outside walls as possible. In addition, smaller interior rooms are much better than larger ones. If the shelter is a bathroom, the bathtub is the safest place. Cover with blankets and pillows to protect from flying debris.

