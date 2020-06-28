Tornado Warning until SUN 7:30 PM CDT

Tornado Warning until SUN 7:30 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Pierce County
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTH
CENTRAL GOODHUE AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES…
At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Welch, or near Red Wing, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
north central Goodhue and southwestern Pierce Counties, including the
following locations… Hager City and Diamond Bluff.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the
National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency
who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the
path of dangerous weather.
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
HAIL…<.75IN