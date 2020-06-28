Storms and downpours possible overnight

After a warm and dry weekend, we will be moving into a more unsettled weather pattern this week. That begins with the potential for strong to severe storms this evening and overnight into Monday.

The chances for severe weather today and tonight will be in parts of southern Minnesota extending down into Iowa, where the best ingredients for severe weather will be located. Scattered strong to severe storms are still possible in parts of the Chippewa Valley, with the best chances generally along and south of I-94.

There is a complex of strong to severe storms in southeast Minnesota moving to the north and northeast that has the potential to impact counties closest to the border this evening.

There is still some uncertainty about exact timing, location and extent of storm development, but there will likely be another complex of storms that develops later this evening in southern Minnesota near the Iowa border that moves through the Chippewa Valley overnight.

The biggest threats include damaging winds, hail and flash flooding. An isolated tornado is not out of the question, but the greatest threat will be to our southwest where conditions are more favorable and there have been some reports of funnel clouds this afternoon.

Depending on how overnight storms develop, there will be the chance for heavy downpours overnight, which means there is a chance for some flash flooding.

The next few days will be hot, humid and unsettled with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Dew points will largely sit in the upper 60s to near 70, which means it will be very sticky.

The exact timing of shower and storm chances during the day will be hard to nail down, but there is the possibility for some storm redevelopment Monday afternoon, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Shower and storm chances are not zero going into the end of the week and 4th of July weekend, but chances will be lower.