Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 10:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN DUNN…WEST CENTRAL CHIPPEWA AND SOUTHEASTERN BARRON

COUNTIES…

At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bloomer, or 18

miles north of Eau Claire, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Menomonie, Bloomer, Colfax, New Auburn, Dallas, Wheeler, Tilden, Sand

Creek, Tainter Lake, Hoffman Hills Rec Area and Eagleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH