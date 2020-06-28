Roadside bomb kills 6 Afghan civilians in Helmand province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a roadside bomb has killed at least six civilians in the southern Helmand province, including a woman and two children. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing, which the Helmand governor’s spokesman blamed on the Taliban. One woman was also injured. Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local affiliate of the Islamic State group, which is fighting both the Taliban and the Kabul government. IS claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing at a Kabul mosque earlier this month, and the U.S. has blamed the group for a horrific attack on a maternity hospital in May.