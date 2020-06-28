Pakistan army says Indian spy drone shot down in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it shot down a small Indian spy drone that flew hundreds of meters into the Pakistani-administered side of Kashmir. It’s the ninth such downing of an Indian drone this year. There was no immediate comment from India. Pakistan often claims the downing of such drones in Kashmir, the disputed Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. It also comes two weeks after India and China clashed along a different disputed Himalayan border, leaving 20 Indian soldiers dead.