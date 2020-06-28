Construction halted for Aon Center observatory in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Construction of an observatory atop Chicago’s third-tallest skyscraper will not start for almost another year due to the pandemic. The Chicago Tribune reports that the Aon Center property owner 601W Cos. and tourist attraction operator Legends plan to begin work on the observatory in the second quarter of 2021, further delaying the opening date. Building General Manager Matthew Amato says the $185 project is expected to open in 2023. The project will include an exterior glass elevator tower and a two-level observatory featuring a partial 83rd floor for entering the thrill ride, Sky Summit. The ride will lift visitors over the building’s edge for 30 to 40 seconds.