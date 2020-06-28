Chippewa Falls Main Street sweepstakes aims to help small businesses bounce back

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Main Street is helping small businesses bounce back after the pandemic, while also rewarding customers for buying local.

Starting June 30 through Aug. 30, shoppers can turn in their receipts from downtown businesses and be entered to win up to $1,000 dollars in gift certificates that can be used at any downtown company, including, but not limited to: gas, restaurants, groceries or services.



Those receipts need to be from within the time frame of the contest.



For every $10 spent, each person gets one entry, and there's no limit to how many times customers can enter the contest.



Main Street's executive director, Teri Ouimette, said there are plenty of ways to shop and enter.

"We have online for a lot of our businesses, so you can check out our website, we have a portal there, you can call, you can pick up curbside, there's delivery," said Ouimette. "So we're getting back in the game and hopefully people will come on down."



Receipts need to be attached to an entry form, and can be dropped off or mailed to Chippewa Falls Main Street's office at 315 N. Bridge Street.



For a PDF of the entry form and more information, click or tap here.