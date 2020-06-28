Britain’s top civil servant steps down from powerful role

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top civil servant and one of the most powerful people in the government announced he was stepping down. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now prepared to shake up the inner workings of the country’s powerful bureaucracy. Mark Sedwill announced he will resign from his role as Cabinet secretary, national security adviser and head of the Civil Service in September. He said it had been a privilege to serve, but that he saw that the Johnson’s government was shifting to a new phase. Johnson’s Europe adviser David Frost will step into the role of national security adviser.