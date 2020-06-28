Beyond ‘love,’ Trump has little to show from N Korea talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is still waiting for his two years of one-on-one diplomacy with Kim Jong Un to pay off with a deal that eliminates the threat of North Korea’s nuclear weapons. Trump hasn’t given up, but experts aren’t betting on any big breakthrough before the November election and say any progress likely won’t come before more saber-rattling from Pyongyang. Kim and Trump have met three times since 2018. At their first summit, in Singapore, Kim committed to “work toward complete denuclearization on the Korean peninsula,” but instead he has continued to build up his nuclear program and test missiles.