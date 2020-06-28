At least 12 killed in flooding in southwestern China

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southwestern China’s Sichuan province say at least 12 people have died and 10 are missing following heavy rains, adding to a grow toll from summer flooding across the country. More than 7,700 people were evacuated in part of Sichuan’s Mianning county where flooding was particularly bad. The area lies on a plain at the foot of steep hills that eventually rise to the Tibetan Plateau, the source of China’s major rivers. China’s emergency management ministry says flooding since the start of June has left 78 people dead or missing, destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 homes and caused direct economic losses estimated at more than $3.5 billion.