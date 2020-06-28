Apple, AT&T, Jack Daniel’s: Fed issues details on bond buys

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has released a list of roughly 750 companies, including Apple, Walmart and ExxonMobil, whose corporate bonds it will purchase in the coming months in an effort to keep borrowing costs low and smooth the flow of credit. The central bank also said Sunday that it has, so far, purchased nearly $429 million in corporate bonds from 86 of those companies, including AT&T, Walgreen’s, Microsoft, Pfizer and Marathon Petroleum. To avoid criticism that it might favor a specific industry, the Fed says it will seek to mimic a broad market index approach and purchase bonds from a wide range of companies.