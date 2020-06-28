14 missing from fishing boat after Philippine sea collision

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard is searching for 14 people missing since a fishing boat and cargo vessel collided in choppy waters two nights earlier. It was not immediately clear if the fishing boat sank and the search for its occupants was being hampered by strong waves. The Philippine coast guard said the cargo vessel and fishing boat collided for unclear reasons in the early morning hours off Mindoro Occidental province south of Manila. A coast guard light plane and a helicopter joined the search Monday. The cargo vessel was being escorted to a nearby province.