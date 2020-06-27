Xcel Energy offers free energy assessments for small businesses

La Crosse (WXOW) - Xcel Energy started offering free virtual energy assessments for small and medium-sized businesses to help conserve energy and save money during the pandemic.

The company recognized that small businesses are struggling financially, so they'll set up virtual or phone consultations so customers can save money.

"Having customers be able to more wisely use energy and have our customers conscious about their demands and ultimately be able to save them money," Xcel Energy mid-market account representative Tim Bartells said. "So it ends up being a win-win for everybody. The customer, the utilities, and the communities."

Email wimidmarket@xcelenergy.com or call 1-800-481-4700 to schedule a free meeting.