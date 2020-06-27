What to wear: Feds’ mixed messages on masks sow confusion

The federal government has been sending a foggy message over the past few months about whether people should wear face masks during the pandemic.. Heath experts say that’s caused confusion about a vital public health tool for fighting the virus. Early on, officials said to save the masks for health workers. Then President Donald Trump said wearing a mask was fine, but not for him. And that was topped off by Trump’s stated suspicion that some people wear masks just to troll him. Right now, the government recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.