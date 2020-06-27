UK police to get tougher on crowds amid pandemic worries

LONDON (AP) — Police in Liverpool have been given more powers to break up crowds after celebrations to mark Liverpool Football Club’s first league title in 30 years led to disorder. The local move to stop gatherings of more than two people came after the sheer joy of victory, together with warm weather, prompted people to cast off worries about the COVID-19 pandemic and to gather in huge crowds. Amid the wild celebrations, part of the Liver Building _ a local landmark — caught fire. Four fire engines were dispatched and the blaze on the building’s balcony was put out, but the extent of the damage is unclear. The gatherings come amid increasing worries about the unwillingness of the public to follow social distancing rules meant to halt the spread of COVID-19.