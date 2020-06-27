Rwanda says 3 soldiers hurt in attack by gunmen near Burundi

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s military says three of its soldiers were wounded in an attack carried out by unidentified gunmen from neighboring Burundi. An army spokesman says the attackers clashed with the army then fled back toward the border, leaving behind four of their dead and military equipment including weapons and radios. Burundi’s government did not comment. The last such attack by gunmen from Burundi left two people dead in 2018 in the same district. Relations between Rwanda and Burundi have been strained over allegations by Burundi’s government that rebels opposed to it are being trained and armed in Rwanda, which denies it.