Mississippi could strip Confederate symbol from state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers could vote to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. They are meeting this weekend. The symbol has come under intense criticism in recent weeks amid nationwide protests against racial injustice. Lawmakers could adopt a new Mississippi flag without Confederate imagery. Or they could kick the volatile issue to a statewide election, giving voters choices that might or might not include the current banner. Mississippi has used the same flag for more than 125 years. Religious, education, sports and business leaders are pushing legislators to remove the Confederate symbol from the banner.