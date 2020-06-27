L’Oreal to remove words like ‘whitening’ from skin products

PARIS (AP) — French cosmetics giant L’Oreal says it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products following criticism of the company amid global protests against racism. L’Oreal said in a statement Saturday that it “has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products.” The decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch company Unilever on Thursday. Earlier this month, L’Oreal tweeted that that it “stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind. … Speaking out is worth it.” The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company’s business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.