Juvenile assaulted at Minneapolis homeless encampment
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juvenile has been sexually assaulted at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. A Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman tells the Star Tribune the assault happened at one of the encampments in south Minneapolis’ Powderhorn Park neighborhood. The people who took the victim to the hospital did not call police. Staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital called park police early Friday. Park police are investigating but have made no arrests.