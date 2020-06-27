Ireland’s Micheal Martin to lead historic Irish coalition

LONDON (AP) — Centrist politician Micheal Martin has become Ireland’s prime minster in a deal that fuses two longtime rival parties into a coalition government. The deal will see Martin’s Fianna Fail govern with Fine Gael, the party of outgoing leader Leo Varadkar, and with the smaller Green Party. Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are bitter opponents with roots in opposing sides of the civil war that followed Ireland’s independence from the United Kingdom. This their first government together. Irish lawmakers elected Martin by a vote of 93 to 63. Under the plan approved by the parties’ members, Martin will serve as prime minister until the end of 2022 and then hand the job back to Varadkar.