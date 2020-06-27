Free tractor show held in Cadott

Cadott (WQOW) - Tractor and agriculture enthusiasts provided fellow fans, and families, with a chance to learn more about the history of the industry.

Farmers and collectors held a free tractor show in Cadott on Saturday.



Organizer Bill Harm said with a lot of similar events getting canceled due to the pandemic, he wanted to do something in the open air that lets people have a good time, without costing them anything.



Harm added that his own tractor collection dates back to the 1950s, and provides a way for others to learn about how far agriculture technology has come.

"You see the stuff now, the high-tech stuff, well this is what it started out as," said Harm. "Tractors get more technical, work better. Everyone keeps coming up with something new."



If you missed the event Saturday, the show continues Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 25309 County Highway S.