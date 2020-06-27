Feeling like summer

It's been a beautiful summer day across western Wisconsin with highs in the 80s and only a slight tinge of humidity in the air. With high pressure overhead, a clear mostly clear sky will continue overnight.

We stay dry tonight and start Sunday warm and mostly sunny. Your outdoor plans should be safe for the majority of the day. We will see a partly cloudy sky develop over the course of the day, and it will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will gradually creep up through the afternoon as a warm front approaches, and it will be feeling quite sticky by late afternoon and evening.

Storm chances will return with the warm front overnight Sunday into Monday. You'll want to start being on the lookout for storms by late afternoon and evening when the slight chance for storms develops, but the most likely timing for storms will be Sunday evening overnight into Monday.

While the greatest severe threat with these storms will be maximized over southern Minnesota and Iowa, there is still the potential for isolated strong to severe storms here in the Chippewa Valley.

We will see chances for storms both Monday and Tuesday with afternoon temperatures largely in the mid to upper 80s. Much of the upcoming week will feature classic summer weather and will be hot, humid and somewhat unsettled.

There is the chance for scattered storms most days, but it won't be an all day rain. There will be some fluctuations in humidity, but most days will range from humid to very humid. You'll probably want to have the AC running for the foreseeable future.

It's looking like storm chances will be slightly lower going into the holiday weekend as high pressure settles in by the 4th of July.