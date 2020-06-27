CRBL releases 2020 schedule

Strum (WQOW) - Amateur baseball is coming back to the Chippewa Valley.

The Chippewa River Baseball League released their 2020 schedule on Saturday, with the first games scheduled for July 8.

This year marks the 92nd season of the league and after months of uncertainty, teams are just happy to be able to take the field.

"It's important to a lot of people," says Chevy Tollefson, manager of the Eau Claire Bears. "Not just the people playing, but the people who have been part of the league for so long. It means a lot to be able to continue the legacy of the CRBL and continue to play."

For the players, many of whom missed their senior season this past spring, the games can't come soon enough.

"It means a lot. It's just nice to be able to get back out here and play with everyone," says Matt Klink, who plays for the Beef River Bullfrogs. "We've just been throwing pieces together as we come along. We have a lot of guys from all around who just came out of high school, and it's just a good opportunity for people who don't have any other option to play right now."

You can find the season schedule at crblbaseball.com.